    Moms for Liberty Mobbed by Protesters During NYC ‘Town Hall’

    Jan 19, 2024
    Moms for Liberty Mobbed by Protesters During NYC ‘Town Hall’

    Kate Briquelet/The Daily Beast

    Moms for Liberty’s New York City event drew a large protest from local parents and the LGBTQ community Thursday evening—as well as guests including disgraced former Rep. George Santos and Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew.

    Protesters flocked to Manhattan on Thursday to oppose the right-wing extremist group, which hosted a “town hall” for “an honest conversation on the state of education” that featured anti-trans and school choice activists.

    But most of the airtime was spent listening to panelists stoke fears about the usual conservative bugbears: transgender care for minors and critical race theory.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

