Why Hasn’t Top Texas Cop Steve McCraw Resigned After Uvalde Report?

In the months after an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15 killed 19 youngsters and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas, the state’s top cop pledged to resign if he or any of his officers were found to have “any culpability.”

“If DPS as an institution—as an institution—failed the families, failed the school or failed the community of Uvalde, then absolutely I need to go,” Steve McCraw said during a heated public safety meeting with families in Oct. 2022. “But I can tell you this right now: DPS as an institution, right now, did not fail the community—plain and simple.”’

Since that day, McCraw has quickly backed off his promise—even after the release of a 575-page report Thursday which reveals how the DPS and other authorities failed in their attempts at handling the massacre.

