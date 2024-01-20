Kim Kardashian ignores backlash over her ‘irresponsible’ tanning bed viral video while shopping for hats in Aspen with her skin cancer survivor sister Khloe.

Kim Kardashian emerged Thursday amid growing backlash over her now-viral video promoting tanning beds to her millions of TikTok followers.

The reality TV star, 43, was criticized as “irresponsible” for using her massive platform to highlight a beauty practice known to increase the risk of skin cancer.

But Kim didn’t seem bothered by her critics while shopping with her sister Khloe, a two-time melanoma survivor, at Kumo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado.

She was photographed wandering around the expensive Western clothing store wearing a beige cowboy hat and a glamorous black fur coat.

Kim completed her cozy look with pointy heels, a low-cut top, and flared pants.

But Kim didn’t seem bothered by her critics while shopping at Kumo Sabe.

Meanwhile, Khloe, 39, was seen wrapped in a huge fur coat and fur hat as she braved the snowfall with her little half-sister Kendall Jenner, 28.

In 2022, Khloé was diagnosed with ‘rare’ melanoma after having a lump on her cheek biopsied.

They had to undergo an “immediate operation” and the tumor was successfully removed.

But it left a mark on the side of his face that he has since had to fill.

He previously underwent surgery at age 19 to remove melanoma on his back.

Khloe’s latest skin cancer scare was featured on her family’s reality show, The Kardashians, and the Good American founder warned fans that it’s “deadly.”

Despite melanoma in her family, Kim seemed calm as she showed off the huge tanning bed in her office.

She did so as part of the new TikTok trend ‘of course’, in which people gently poke fun at common perceptions about themselves.

At one point during the tour, Kim addressed the camera wearing special black glasses while lounging inside a tanning bed.

“I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tanning bed…” she stated, but stopped to jump up and run to a $78,000 red light therapy bed. ‘And a bed with a red light in my office!’

Fans and critics of the reality TV star quickly took to social media to express their disappointment.

Kim was joined by her sister Khloe, 39, a two-time melanoma survivor.

Khloe hung out outside the store with her little half-sister Kendall Jenner, 28.

Dermatologists on the app warned Kim and her fans about the many health risks that come with using tanning beds, especially given her family history of melanoma.

Studies have shown that indoor tanning increases the risk of developing the two most common types of skin cancer: squamous cell carcinoma by 58 percent and basal cell carcinoma by 24 percent.

Denver-based dermatologist Dr. Scott Walter saying: ‘Kim, no disrespect, but why do you have a tanning bed when your sister has also had a history of melanoma? [referring here to Khloe].

‘If you have a family history, your risk of melanoma increases by 74 percent. And that’s on top of the risk of indoor tanning and melanoma alone.

‘Let’s not encourage indoor tanning. There is no such thing as a safe tan.

London-based dermatologist Dr. Aamna Adel simply commented “Tanning bed” with a crying emoji, sparking a flurry of commenters complaining about the fact that she was promoting an unsafe practice.

The first response to Dr. Adel’s comment read: ‘THANK YOU!! Had to scroll down to find this: Completely banned in Australia years ago due to skin damage and risk of skin cancer.

Another said: ‘In 2024… Does he have an ashtray next to him?’

And another: ‘So can I go back to tanning beds if Kim Kardashian does it?’

Her defenders were quick to point out that the mogul could be using a tanning bed to treat her psoriasis, an autoimmune disease that causes inflamed, scaly patches of skin, usually on the scalp, elbows and knees.

UVB rays, the type of sun that causes sunburn, are thought to help clear up psoriasis flares. But tanning beds primarily release UVA light, the type that can most easily cause wrinkles and other signs of premature aging, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation.

Tanning is not recommended to treat psoriasis because the risk of cancer far outweighs any benefits.

As one commenter put it: “I can’t even believe that has to be explained in this day and age.”

Tanning beds are a known carcinogen, so much so that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires warning labels on all indoor tanning equipment.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association strongly advises against opting for a tanning bed to achieve the coveted Kardashian glow.

“Indoor tanning may increase the risk of developing the two most common types of skin cancer: squamous cell carcinoma by 58 percent and basal cell carcinoma by 24 percent.”

While tanning bed use rates are declining, the AADA reported that approximately 7.8 million Americans have not been deterred.