Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    News

    Rio Tinto boss meets Serbian president at WEF to discuss stalled lithium project

    By

    Jan 19, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Rio Tinto boss meets Serbian president at WEF to discuss stalled lithium project

    Rio Tinto’s boss has met Serbia’s president at the World Economic Forum in Davos in a bid to revive a stalled lithium project. Jakob Stausholm met Aleksandar Vucic in conversations that were described as difficult and robust. Serbia revoked Rio’s mining permits for the $2.4 billion Jadar lithium project in January 2022. The decision followed mass protests in which 30,000 people signed a petition demanding a ban on lithium exploration in the country. If completed, the project could meet 90 percent of current European lithium demand and make Rio Tinto a leading lithium producer.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    DeSantis, Looking Pained, Says He’d Back Trump if He Has to

    Jan 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy