Rio Tinto boss meets Serbian president at WEF to discuss stalled lithium project

Rio Tinto’s boss has met Serbia’s president at the World Economic Forum in Davos in a bid to revive a stalled lithium project. Jakob Stausholm met Aleksandar Vucic in conversations that were described as difficult and robust. Serbia revoked Rio’s mining permits for the $2.4 billion Jadar lithium project in January 2022. The decision followed mass protests in which 30,000 people signed a petition demanding a ban on lithium exploration in the country. If completed, the project could meet 90 percent of current European lithium demand and make Rio Tinto a leading lithium producer.

