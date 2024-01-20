East and West Coasts Brace for New Waves of Snow and Ice as Deadly Storms Hit US

PORTLAND, Oregon. — Storms that turned roads into icy death traps, froze people from Oregon to Tennessee and even caused a plane to skid off a taxiway, were expected to hit both coasts with another round of weather chaos on Friday.

New York City, which just Tuesday saw its first snowfall in more than two years, was in the spotlight when the National Weather Service issued warnings of possible 3 to 5 inches (7.6 to 12.7 centimeters). of snow until Friday in the state. and parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, an American Airlines plane skidded off a snowy taxiway in Rochester, New York, after a flight from Philadelphia. No injuries were reported.

On the West Coast, Oregon’s governor declared a state emergency Thursday night after requests for help from several counties “as we enter the sixth day of severe impacts” from weather marked by freezing rain.

Thousands of residents have been without power since Saturday in parts of Oregon’s Willamette Valley after an ice storm caused extensive damage.

“We lost power on Saturday and were told yesterday it would be more than two weeks before it came back on,” said Jamie Kenworthy, a real estate broker in Jasper, Lane County.

“We have a generator that we got last year, and right now it’s running on a plug-in oil heater,” he said. “We also have a natural gas stove, and I’ve been turning on two of the burners to try to help heat the house.”

Over the past two weeks, storms have battered much of the United States with rain, snow, wind and frigid temperatures, snarling traffic and air travel and causing at least 45 deaths.

That includes three people electrocuted Wednesday by a downed power line in Portland, Oregon. A man trying to get out of a parked car covered by the line died with a baby in his arms after slipping on the icy road and hitting the live wire. The baby survived.

His 21-year-old pregnant girlfriend and 15-year-old brother died when they tried to help. His father, Ronald Briggs, told KGW-TV that he watched helplessly as he died.

“I have six children. I lost two of them in one day,” she said.

Crews had made steady progress restoring power to tens of thousands of customers in Oregon after back-to-back storms, but as of Thursday night more than 79,000 were without power, according to the website poweroutage.us.

Portland Public Schools canceled classes for the fourth straight day amid concerns about icy roads and water damage to buildings, and state offices in Portland were also ordered closed on Friday.

The bad weather continued in the South, where a new sheet of ice formed over parts of Tennessee on Thursday, part of a broader cold snap sweeping the country.

Authorities blamed the system for at least 14 deaths in Tennessee, which dumped more than 9 inches (22.8 centimeters) of snow since Sunday in parts of Nashville, a city that rarely sees such accumulations. Temperatures also fell below freezing (-17.7 degrees Celsius) in some parts of the state, creating the highest demand for power ever seen in the seven states served by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The dead included a truck driver who slid into a tractor-trailer on an interstate, a man who fell through a skylight while cleaning a roof and a woman who died of hypothermia after being found unconscious in her home.

On Thursday, Will Compton of the homeless nonprofit Open Table Nashville stopped his van outside the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to hand out hats, blankets, protein drinks and socks as freezing rain was falling.

“Poor people and homeless people are the hardest hit,” Compton said.

Aaron Robinson, 62, has been staying at one of the city’s warming centers and said the cold wouldn’t have bothered him when he was younger. But now, with arthritis in his hip and relying on two canes, he needed to get out of the cold.

“Thank God for people who help people on the streets. That’s a blessing,” he said.

In Mississippi’s capital, about 12,000 customers were experiencing low water pressure Thursday, another setback for Jackson’s long-troubled water system.

Pipe breaks accelerated Wednesday as frozen ground began to melt and expand, putting pressure on buried pipes, Jackson water officials said. The water system experienced a surge in pressure as people filled their bathtubs in response to what officials called a “deliberate misinformation campaign” on social media about the city’s water supply, the manager said. of Jackson Water, Ted Henifin.

Since the extreme cold weather began last week, more than 60 oil spills and other environmental incidents have been reported in North Dakota’s Bakken oil fields, where regulators say wind chills as low as -70 degrees (-56 ,6 C) have overloaded workers and equipment. making accidents more likely.

In Washington state, five people, most of them presumed homeless, died from cold exposure in just four days last week in Seattle when temperatures fell to levels well below freezing, the doctor’s office said. forensic.

In Kansas, authorities were investigating the death of an 18-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday in a ditch not far from where his vehicle became stuck in the snow.

___

Associated Press writers Jonathan Mattise and Kristin M. Hall in Nashville and Adrian Sainz in Memphis contributed.