Billy Brownless and Garry Lyon in a stunning eight-year scoop after the former best friends fell out over one of Footy’s most infamous betrayals

Footy buddies turned bitter enemies Billy Brownless and Garry Lyon have reunited on radio in a stunning eight-year scoop.

The AFL identities, who fell out dramatically in 2016 when Lyon began dating Brownless’ ex-wife Nicky, appeared on air together on Friday as SEN Melbourne celebrated 20 years on Australian radio.

“Bill Brownless came along [co-host] Tim [Watson] and I to launch this station [20 years ago]….and he joins us now. Willem, welcome!’ Lyon said.

Brownless replied: “G’day Gaz and g’day Whispy [Watson]and well done guys… 20 years, that’s a damn good thing to do.’

The trio then reminisced about some of their past antics, including “finding a bit of trouble” with their bosses after going live on air a year after a big night at the Logies.

Footy friends turned bitter enemies Billy Brownless and Garry Lyon reunited on air on Friday for a stunning eight-year first

It comes after Billy’s ex Nicky Brownless recently announced her engagement to Garry Lyon (pictured together)

Lyon dazzled his best friend Billy Brownless (right) by starting a relationship with his wife of 18 years in 2016, just 12 months after they split

It was one of the most dramatic splits ever in AFL circles, with Garry Lyon also splitting from his wife Melissa (pictured right)

It comes as Lyon – a former champion player with the Melbourne Demons – recently popped the question to Nicky Brownless, who has four children with her ex-partner.

“The best surprise,” Brownless posted on social media, revealing the engagement news.

A photo of the couple showed them cuddling on their Mornington Peninsula property as they stood in the middle of an illuminated heart of love.

In March 2016, the AFL was rocked after the high-profile relationship was made public, which later saw Lyon leave Triple M.

Brownless then opened up about the personal matter in a tearful interview on The Footy Show.

‘I could not believe it. I found out about it three or four months ago,” he said at the time.

‘I asked Garry and Nicky earlier what was going on and they said they were just good friends. That’s what hurts the most.

“It’s legal according to the law. Morally it is wrong. We all know our rights and wrongs.

“You don’t touch a man’s wallet and you don’t touch his wife.”

The former best friends both seem to have put the ugly feud behind them and have even spent Christmas together in recent years – along with Nicky and the four Brownless children.