Onana could miss up to five Manchester United games while in Cameroon

The goalkeeper has had an indifferent start to his life at the club since his summer arrival

Sir Jim Ratcliffe should target Thomas Tuchel, he has unfinished business. everything is beginning

Andre Onana’s place at Manchester United could be in jeopardy with Erik Ten Hag looking to bring in a new goalkeeper this month, according to a report.

The Cameroonian international has had a difficult start at Old Trafford, making a series of mistakes since replacing David De Gea following his £47.1million move from Inter Milan in the summer.

He is currently playing in the African Cup of Nations, and missed his team’s opening match after staying to play for United in the FA Cup tie at Wigan and the Premier League match against Manchester United.

And the 27-year-old’s place at United’s No 1 could now be under threat, with the club said to be looking to sign a new goalkeeper while Onana is away with his national team.

According Everyday sportTen Hag is interested in signing Lazio player Ivan Provedel before the end of the month.

André Onana could be at risk of losing his place at Manchester United as they compete in the African Cup of Nations.

United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing a new goalkeeper in the current transfer window.

He is said to be keeping an eye on Lazio player Ivan Provedel, who is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation.

Provedel is said to be seeking an improved contract at Lazio as the 29-year-old is unhappy with his current conditions at the Italian side.

He has started every Serie A match for Maurizio Sarri’s side this season, with the club currently sixth in the standings, just one point off the Champions League places.

In total, he has made 72 appearances for the club since arriving last summer from Spezia, having spent his entire career so far in his native Italy.

United are not believed to have full confidence in backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who at least for the immediate future will replace Onana during the AFCON. If Cameroon wins the tournament, Onana is likely to miss up to five club matches.

Onana has struggled to maintain his form at United, conceding 29 goals in 21 games since his summer arrival from Inter Milan.

Provedel, for his part, has impressed Lazio, although his team is sixth in the Serie A standings.

Ten Hag could therefore turn to the market in a bid to improve their goalkeeping department as the club attempts to control the Champions League places.

So far, Onana has started every Premier League game for his team, conceding 29 goals in 21 games after being signed for his ball skills.

He could face a fight for his place if he returns, with Provedel having put pen to paper and enjoying a run in the team.