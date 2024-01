NNA -nbsp;Pakistani Information Minister Murtaza Solangi told Reuters that the Acting Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, has invited senior civilian and military leaders to participate in a Friday meeting to conduct a review of national security amidst tensions with Iran.

Pakistan launched strikes on separatists inside Iran on Thursday, two days after Tehran announced that it had bombed bases of another group inside Pakistani territory.quot;–Reutersnbsp;

