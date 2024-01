NNA – In a hostile airstrike at 9:30 am on Friday, the Israeli enemyrsquo;s warplanes targeted Mount Blat near Ramyeh, releasing four air-to-ground missiles that caused a powerful explosion resonating across the regions of Bint Jbeil and Tyre. As a result, thick smoke billowed from the impact site.

Earlier on Friday, two enemy shells also landed in southern Lebanonrsquo;s Kfarkila.

===========R.H.