Escalating tensions along southern Lebanon’s border as enemy shelling persists

NNA – The Israeli enemy#39;s reconnaissance aircraft continued its flights throughout the past night and into Friday morning over villages in southern Lebanonrsquo;s western and central sectors, reaching the outskirts of the city of Tyre.nbsp;

Meanwhile, the enemy continued to deploy illuminating bombs over southern villages and towns adjacent to the Blue Line.

Last evening, the enemy fired several rounds of heavy artillery shells on the outskirts of Naqoura, Dhaira, and Alma Al-Shaab. UNIFIL forces maintained their positions, sounding alarms multiple times during the region#39;s shelling.

The situation for residents in villages near the Blue Line is becoming increasingly challenging amid ongoing hostile bombardment. Despite the difficult conditions, some farmers attempted to work in the fields, particularly cultivating seedlings, but the enemy opened fire towards them, preventing them from continuing their work.

The number of displaced individuals is on the rise as the scope of hostilities expands.

==========R.H.