Israeli occupation forces bomb Khan Yunis, resulting in civilian casualties

NNA – A number of civilians were tragically killed and others injured last night in a barrage of Israeli aerial and artillery strikes targeting the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.nbsp;

Local sources reported that at least four civilians were killed in the Israeli shelling which targeted a house belonging to the Kazemi family in the western neighborhood of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces continued their intense artillery shelling around the Al-Amal Hospital in the city. They also targeted the city center with multiple airstrikes and artillery fire.

Yesterday evening, several civilians were killed, and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the western region of Gaza City.

Additionally, the bodies of four martyrs, who lost their lives in an airstrike in Khan Yunis, were transported to the European Hospital.

Simultaneously, the Israeli occupation forces fired white phosphorus bombs in the Qizan al-Najjar area south of Khan Yunis, and carried out shelling near the Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Furthermore, the occupation forces besieged several schools sheltering thousands of displaced people west of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.nbsp;

Meanwhile, the invading Israeli troops continued the detonation and massive destruction of entire residential blocks in the town of Bani Suheila east of Khan Yunis.–WAFA

