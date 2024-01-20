Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for January 19, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

An-Nahar:nbsp;

quot;The Quintetquot; gears up once again for Lebanese quot;minefieldrdquo;

Nidaa Al-Watan:

Israel declares readiness for deterioration of situation along Lebanese border

Hezbollah rejects U.S. request for withdrawal, Mikati lends support prioritizing #39;Gaza War firstrsquo;

Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;

The Quintet#39;s ambassadors coordinate as southern front faces #39;critical weeksrsquo;

Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

State budget: A return to Siniorarsquo;snbsp; era

LBP 81 billion: Expenditure through treasury advances

