Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for January 19, 2024

    An-Nahar:nbsp;

    quot;The Quintetquot; gears up once again for Lebanese quot;minefieldrdquo;

    Nidaa Al-Watan:

    Israel declares readiness for deterioration of situation along Lebanese border

    Hezbollah rejects U.S. request for withdrawal, Mikati lends support prioritizing #39;Gaza War firstrsquo;

    Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;

    The Quintet#39;s ambassadors coordinate as southern front faces #39;critical weeksrsquo;

    Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

    State budget: A return to Siniorarsquo;snbsp; era

    LBP 81 billion: Expenditure through treasury advances

    nbsp;

