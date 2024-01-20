Terrifying moment: Flames shoot from Atlas Air Boeing 747 plane after “suffering engine failure” shortly after takeoff from Miami International Airport.

<!–

The terrifying moment a Boeing 747 allegedly caught fire in mid-air moments after taking off from Miami International Airport Thursday night was caught on camera.

The plane in question was an Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane. The company said in a statement that it returned safely to the airport without reporting any injuries.

“The crew followed all standard procedures and returned safely to MIA,” the company said in a statement.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and no injuries were reported, Miami International Airport said in a separate statement.

Data from Flightaware shows that the $400 million-plus plane took off from Miami airport at 10:32 p.m. and returned at 10:46 p.m. He continued his planned trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, later in the evening.

A Miami-area resident took the shocking video showing flames flying through the sky after the plane left the runway.

The Miami-area Instagram user who posted the video showing the burning plane said she contacted Miami Dade County Emergency Services shortly after becoming aware of the unfolding disaster.

Officials thanked him for contacting them and assured him that the plane returned to Miami International Airport with no injuries reported.

