The Saudi Pro League boss claims “no one is to blame” for Jordan Henderson’s departure and insists they have “never been in a stronger position”, despite the former Liverpool captain leaving to join the Ajax after only six months.

Jordan Henderson completed his move to Ajax on Thursday night

Saudi Pro League CEO insists ‘no one is to blame’ for his hasty exit

Football is changing… coaches can’t rely on their reputation. Just look at the Golden Generation. everything is beginning

Saudi Pro League chief executive Saad Allazeez has downplayed the significance of Jordan Henderson’s decision to join Ajax after just six months in the Middle East.

Henderson’s move to the Dutch giants was confirmed on Thursday night after he agreed to terminate his contract with Al-Ettifaq earlier this week.

His hasty departure comes amid difficulties establishing himself in Saudi Arabia, but Allazeez believes this is an isolated incident and not a common problem for new players joining the league.

Reflecting on Henderson’s departure, Allazeez said: “This is all just part of football, all over the world and in life, in all careers.” Sometimes, despite the best efforts, people don’t always adapt or conform and that can affect performance and create frustrations for everyone.

“Jordan is a good guy and it’s a shame things didn’t go well for him, but he would be the first to admit that he was given all the support and respect that was shown to him. So everyone tried and it’s no one’s fault.

Jordan Henderson completed his move to Ajax on Thursday after just six months in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Pro League CEO Saad Allazeez believes it’s “nobody’s fault” that Henderson’s time in Saudi Arabia came to an end so quickly

“I am glad that the club acted quickly, as it has to protect its own interests and those of the player and, in this case, everything is for the best. Since the financial conditions for canceling the contract were agreed, they can now take advantage of the maximum the winter holidays and the transfer window to restart and start again.’

The Saudi Pro League has splashed the cash over the past 12 months, luring superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar to leave Europe behind.

Mail Sport revealed last week that they have opted to increase the number of foreign players allowed to play for each team in a bid to target the best young talent from around the world.

Despite losing Henderson within months of his arrival, Allazeez still expects the Saudi Pro League to recruit top players and has praised the progress made in recent months.

‘As a league we have the strength and depth to move forward. In fact, even though our new strategy is in the early days, we have never been in a stronger position,” he added.

“So far, in just five months, we have had more goals, so we have become more entertaining, with more fans attending the matches and watching them in more than 160 countries around the world.

‘We have become a younger, more international and more attractive league, with commercial revenues exceeding 650% and new global partners. So, everything is going in the right direction.

“Looking ahead, we are very positive and hope that more good players will arrive. But, of course, some will also leave. That comes from being a major league, especially considering that teams have limits.

“Therefore, we would expect the flow of talent to go both ways. But overall we are very happy with the progress and growth in just half a season. Firm foundations have been laid for future strength.’