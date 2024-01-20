Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    News

    What REALLY lies beneath: Incredible interactive graphics reveal the weird and wonderful creatures and shipwrecks that lurk in the deep sea – as experts admit, we still don’t know what’s hiding in 95% of the ocean

    By

    Jan 19, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    What REALLY lies beneath: Incredible interactive graphics reveal the weird and wonderful creatures and shipwrecks that lurk in the deep sea – as experts admit, we still don’t know what’s hiding in 95% of the ocean

    Despite covering almost 70 percent of the Earth’s surface, we don’t know much about our oceans at all
    MailOnline’s interactive version reveals the weird and wonderful creatures and shipwrecks that lurk beneath the waves

    By William Hunter

    Published: 04:50 EST, January 19, 2024 | Updated: 05:07 EST, January 19, 2024

    Advertisement

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    From lost shipwrecks to bizarre fish, the deep seas teem with mysteries.

    But despite covering almost 70 percent of the Earth’s surface, scientists say we don’t know much about our oceans at all.

    “We have explored only five percent of our world ocean,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explained.

    “That means 95 percent of our ocean is unknown.”

    So, what’s really hiding beneath the surface? Use MailOnline’s interactive graphic to explore the weird and wonderful creatures and shipwrecks that lurk beneath the waves.

    Your browser does not support iframes.

    The ocean is divided into different depth zones: the epipelagic, mesopelagic, bathypelagic, abyssopelagic and hadalpelagic.

    The sun’s light only reaches the beginning of the bathypelagic zone 1000 meters below the surface.

    Beyond this depth, freezing temperatures, total darkness and extreme pressure ensure that only the best-adapted animals can survive.

    But even at the deepest points of the ocean, in places like the Izu-Ogasawara Trench south of Japan, scientists have discovered a huge variety of life.

    In the total darkness and extreme pressure of the deep sea, only strange creatures like this Bigfin Squid in the Gulf of Mexico are well adapted enough to survive

    Huge sperm whales are known to dive more than 2,000 meters in search of prey, chasing the elusive giant squid.

    However, the record for the deepest fish ever found goes to the snailfish, which has been spotted 8,300 meters below the surface.

    People have even reached Challenger Deep, the deepest point in the ocean located at approximately 10,928 meters in the Mariana Trench.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    DeSantis, Looking Pained, Says He’d Back Trump if He Has to

    Jan 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy