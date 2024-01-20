Israeli enemy conducts 12 airstrikes, inflicting extensive environmental damage in southern Lebanon

NNA – In an agressivenbsp;operation, the Israeli enemy Air Force on Friday executed 12 airstrikes between 9:30 am and 10:00 am, targeting the mountainous terrain near southern Lebanonrsquo;s Ramyeh and Khallet Wardeh on the outskirts of Ayta Al-Shaab.
The enemyrsquo;s aircraft also deployed a substantial number of air-to-ground missiles, causing extensive environmental damage to the targeted forested area.
Wide swaths of trees were destroyed in the aftermath of the attacks.
