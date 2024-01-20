Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Israeli enemy conducts 12 airstrikes, inflicting extensive environmental damage in southern Lebanon

    By

    Jan 19, 2024 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – In an agressivenbsp;operation, the Israeli enemy Air Force on Friday executed 12 airstrikes between 9:30 am and 10:00 am, targeting the mountainous terrain near southern Lebanonrsquo;s Ramyeh and Khallet Wardeh on the outskirts of Ayta Al-Shaab.

    The enemyrsquo;s aircraft also deployed a substantial number of air-to-ground missiles, causing extensive environmental damage to the targeted forested area.

    Wide swaths of trees were destroyed in the aftermath of the attacks.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    DeSantis, Looking Pained, Says He’d Back Trump if He Has to

    Jan 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy