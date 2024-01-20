Dozens of civilians killed and injured in Gaza as Israel’s war of genocide enters 105th day

Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    NNA – As the Israeli war of genocide on Gaza enters its 105thnbsp;day, dozens of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed and many others wounded over the past hours in the ongoing airstrikes, shelling, and naval bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces targeting multiple areas of the enclave.nbsp;

    Medical sources confirmed the murder of 77 civilians and the injury of dozens more in the recent hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression across the territory, bringing the total number of martyrs since the beginning of the Israeli war to over 24,620, in addition to more than 6,1830 injured and thousands missing, in a preliminary toll.

    In Gaza City, at least 12 civilians were killed, and others were injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a residential apartment near Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. Several civilians were also injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit Al-Noor Mosque in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of the city.

    Meantime, Israeli naval forces shelled the coast of Gaza City and the northern areas of the Strip. Israeli warplanes and artillery further targeted various areas in the northern region of the Strip, including the town of Jabalia and its refugee camp.

    Earlier in the night, eight civilians were killed, and others were injured when Israeli warplanes bombed the house of the Al-Kadhmi family west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. This occurred simultaneously with intense shelling by the Israeli artillery on the area.

    Simultaneously, Israeli tanks and military vehicles stormed the vicinity of Nasser Medical Hospital, while the Israeli artillery shelled the surroundings of Al-Amal Hospitalmdash;the latter being run by the Palestinian Red Crescent Societymdash;in Khan Yunis.nbsp;

    The occupation forces also blew up and demolished residential homes in the southern part of the Khan Yunis province, while another barrage of Israeli airstrikes targeted Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.–WAFA

