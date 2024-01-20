Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    News

    Paralympic star who took her DOG’s medication after sharing a syringe with her dying pet is cleared of doping and free to compete in Paris 2024

    By

    Jan 19, 2024 , , , , , , , , , ,
    Paralympic star who took her DOG’s medication after sharing a syringe with her dying pet is cleared of doping and free to compete in Paris 2024

    In November 2023, Paralympic track and field athlete Roderick Townsend tested positive for capromorelin, which is a growth hormone stimulator.
    Now he has been acquitted, and his deceased dog is key to the USADA investigation.
    The substance had been administered to the dog to help regulate its weight.

    By Nathan Salt for Mailonline

    Published: 03:57 EST, January 19, 2024 | Updated: 06:09 EST, January 19, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    The three-time Paralympic gold medalist is free to compete at the 2024 Paris Games after the US Anti-Doping Department cleared him of taking a banned substance.

    Roderick Townsend tested positive for capromorelin, a growth hormone stimulator that is prohibited at all times under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, on November 1, 2023.

    But upon investigation, it turns out that not everything was as it seemed and Townsend provided an abnormal sample through no fault of his own.

    TO USADA investigation into Townsend discovered that the athlete had been giving his dog, who has since died, a specific medication containing capromorelin.

    Townsend, who suffered permanent damage to the nerves in his right arm and shoulder at birth, provided evidence of a prescription liquid pet medication containing the substance while trying to stabilize his dog’s ailing weight.

    American Paralympic star Roderick Thompson cleared to compete at Paris 2024

    Thompson’s dog Winnie, photographed on her Instagram page in a February 2021 post

    USADA issued a statement clearing its name, explaining the reasons why it returned an adverse out-of-competition finding for a growth hormone stimulator in November 2023.

    The medication was administered to the dog orally via syringe in the final weeks of life, before Townsend kept the syringe that had traces of the medication.

    The athletics star, who won gold in the high jump at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, would use the syringe himself to measure and ingest a liquid vitamin D supplement that his nutritionist had recommended.

    I had not previously been aware of possible residues of the dog’s medication used in the syringe.

    “With increasing detection and investigation capabilities, it is our responsibility to ensure we protect innocent athletes while holding intentional cheaters accountable,” USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a statement.

    ‘WADA rules require the publication of no-fault findings like this to remain in compliance with the rules.

    Thompson was not at fault, and the remains of his dog’s medication are the reason behind the outcome.

    “We will continue to advocate fervently to WADA that athletes should not be charged with violations or subject to public scrutiny when they inadvertently come into contact with a banned substance and it has no effect on performance.”

    Townsend has a limited range of motion and the muscles in her right arm are not fully developed after the umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck during childbirth. He fought against able-bodied athletes until age 15, when he was reclassified as a Paralympic athlete.

    He has now been cleared and will not face any punishment or period of ineligibility, meaning he can continue until the Paralympic Games this summer.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    DeSantis, Looking Pained, Says He’d Back Trump if He Has to

    Jan 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy