Lexus LBX crowned WhatCar 2024? of the year: the compact SUV costs half as much as the previous winner

After what car? presented its top honor to an affordable crossover with a starting price of £29,995, rather than a luxury seven-seater or smart electric car; You might be wondering what’s so special about this SUV.

What Car?’s annual Car of the Year gongs They have been delivered since 1978… but has the motoring magazine always got it right?

In retrospect, it’s a wonderful thing and means we can look back to the turn of the century to see if the former winners lived up to What Car?’s expectations:

2000: Skoda Fabia – SUCCESS

When the Fabia supermini hit the market, it was reliable, economical to run and built to last. The car essentially transformed Skoda’s image, which has helped make it so successful today.

2001: Ford Mondeo – SUCCESS

The first-generation Mondeo was the best-selling family car in Britain at the time, but this follow-up ruined everything at the height of the car’s popularity.

2002: Toyota Corolla – SUCCESS

The Corolla was comfortable and practical, if not all that exciting. However, it remains to this day one of the most reliable family hatches sold at this point in the year 2000.

2003: Seat Ibiza – SUCCESS

Under the leadership of the VW Group, the Ibiza came to market as an excellent package that undercut its rivals on price.

2004: VW Golf MK5 – SUCCESS

Some will argue that this is the best modern-era Golf of all, and that the Mk6 version is somewhat disappointing. Bought en masse, it is a sure hit.

2005: Land Rover Discovery 3 – MISS

A capable off-roader with plenty of luxury, but the third-generation Discovery has more reliability issues than hot dinners. Owners regularly vote it one of the least reliable engines on the road.

Dismal reliability makes the decision to award the Land Rover Discovery 3 a sure failure

2006: BMW 3 Series – SUCCESS

This 3 Series is the one that helped change the game in the small executive segment, as the premium-branded Beemer outsold its more affordable rivals from non-prestige brands.

2007: Opel Corsa – SUCCESS

Although this version of the Corsa never reached the top of the sales charts, at the time it was the most spacious and comfortable supermini on the market.

2008: Jaguar XF – MISS

While it may have impressed on launch, the XF was no match for its German rivals, and there was a gulf in sales between it and more successful models such as the BMW 5 Series.

The XF might have impressed the What Car? panel in 2008, but that didn’t translate into sales terms, with the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class surpassing it

2009: Ford Fiesta – SUCCESS

This is the Fiesta that began a 12-year streak at the top of the sales charts that ended in 2021. Brilliant to drive, affordable and practical; I could do it all.

2010: Peugeot 3008 – MISS

With the growing popularity of compact SUVs, the arrival of the Peugeot 3008 took the segment to a new level of refinement and interior style. But unimpressive engines and rapid depreciation make this choice a failure.

The 3008 was Peugeot’s first answer to extravagant crossovers, but a poor engine range and rapid depreciation make it one you might have wanted to avoid.

2011: Audi A1 – MISS

There’s not much wrong with the Audi A1, but it hasn’t become the sales success Audi would have hoped for. Outsold by the Mini and with prices considered too high for a supermini, it has never had the sales volume it expected.

2012: Volkswagen up! – HIT

Above! It arrived and offered levels of interior quality, refinement, space and maturity never before seen in the city vehicle class. Still strong today.

2013: Audi A3 Sportback – SUCCESS

Wonderfully refined, a charming interior and plenty of refinement kept this generation of the A3 at the top of the premium hatchback segment.

2014: Nissan Qashqai – SUCCESS

The second-generation Qashqai was not only a bestseller in the United Kingdom, where it is manufactured, but also became the most popular crossover in Europe, with three million sold across the continent and five million sold worldwide. .

2015: Skoda Fabia – SUCCESS

That’s right, the Fabia has won this award twice since 2000. This generation of Fabia was replaced in 2022, but even by today’s standards it feels like an exceptionally well-rounded supermini.

2016: Audi A4 – SUCCESS

When this new A4 arrived, it took the junior executive segment to new levels. However, sales never really reflected this. That year, the Mercedes C-Class surpassed it in sales.

2017: BMW 5 Series – SUCCESS

One of the most successful premium executive sedans to hit the market. It may be expensive, but for those who could afford it, it did not disappoint.

2018: Volvo XC40 – SUCCESS

It’s probably still the best compact SUV on the market today, although it’s still quite expensive.

2019: Kia e-Niro – SUCCESS

With a real-world range of over 250 miles and a price that made it more accessible to a wider audience of drivers, the e-Niro fully deserved its 2019 award.

2020: Ford Puma – SUCCESS

The Puma was the most purchased small SUV in 2021. Its agile handling, small engines and mild hybrid technology make it a certified success.

What car? gave the Dacia Sandero its top honor in January 2021, then, in April 2021, stripped it of the title after seeing its two-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.

2021: Dacia Sandero (REVOCED) – MISS

What car? gave its 2021 gong to the Dacia Sandero in January of that year. In April, it had stripped the car of its award for its poor crash safety rating. Euro NCAP had given the car a two-star rating, which What Car? said: ‘Two stars fall short for What Car? expectations for an award-winning model, given the need for Car of the Year winners to push the boundaries for consumers.

2022: Kia EV6 – MISS

The EV6 might have impressed with its bold looks, but it didn’t rank among last year’s best-selling electric cars.

The VW ID.Buzz was named What Car? Car of the year 2023, despite prices starting at more than £57,000

2023: VW ID.Buzz – MISS

The ID.Buzz might have confused people by being a caravan rather than a car, but it won over some critics with its modern take on retro nostalgia, endless practicality and great resale value. However, many might question the choice of a nearly £60k car to be crowned best during a cost of living crisis.