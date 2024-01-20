Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    ‘Our children won’t forget’: Grief and anger over Israeli raids on West Bank camps

    Since the October 7 Hamas attacks, Israel has stepped up its raids in the occupied West Bank, storming refugee camps and arresting dozens of people. Human rights groups say at least 300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the last three months. The Israeli military insists its soldiers are defending themselves from militants holed up in the camps. But residents of Palestinian camps who spoke to FRANCE 24 accuse Israel of terrorising the population. FRANCE 24’s Andrew Hilliar, Melina Huet and Bassam Abu Alrub bring us this exclusive report, with the help of the FRANCE 24 Observers team.

