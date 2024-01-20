Mawlawi affirms Lebanese government’s “maximum efforts” to avoid war after meeting with Derian in Doha

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, on Friday met with Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, during a visit to Doha.nbsp;

Following the meeting, Minister Mawlawi stated, quot;Our presence here, alongside His Eminence in Qatar and other Lebanese officials, serves Lebanon#39;s interests, presenting its cause to the sister state of Qatar and all the Gulf nations. We bear the concerns of our people and institutions, working with the hope that our efforts will positively impact Lebanon and its institutions. We are dedicated to the benefit of the Internal Security Forces and all the directorates under the Ministry of Interior, seeking goodness and desiring it to return to the Lebanese people.quot;

Expressing gratitude to Qatar for the invitation and hospitality, Mawlawi thanked the Qatari leadership and all Gulf leaders for their support during Lebanon#39;s challenging times. He urged the Lebanese people to remain steadfast in their love for Lebanon, considering the Gulf Arab nations as brothers.

Responding to a question about the Quint Committee#39;s discreet work to assist Lebanon in the presidential election, Mawlawi confirmed that the Quint Committee, along with other sisterly and friendly Arab nations, is aiding Lebanon in completing the presidential election. He emphasized the need for discretion to ensure the success of these efforts.

When asked about the fears of Lebanese citizens regarding the potential expansion of Israeli hostilities, Mawlawi reassured the public, stating that the Lebanese government, under Prime Minister Najib Mikati#39;s leadership, is diligently working to avoid the flames of war. He affirmed the commitment of the Lebanese officials to spare the Lebanese people and the country from the repercussions of war, seeking divine protection.

In response to a question comparing the Lebanese Ministry of Interior to other Arab ministries in these challenging circumstances, Mawlawi highlighted the Lebanese Ministry of Interior#39;s achievements and responsibilities, considering it ahead in this field despite its limited resources.

quot;Lebanon has surpassed the stage of internal strife despite failed attempts to ignite it. The Lebanese have drawn lessons from past experiences, particularly the civil war, and have successfully overcome challenges with faith. They will remain united despite the difficult circumstances they are currently facing,rdquo; Mawlawi concluded.nbsp;

========R.H.