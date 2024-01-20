Mikati meets French Representative for Mediterranean Affairs, congratulates Kuwaiti PM

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday held a meeting with the representative of the French government for Mediterranean affairs, Karim Amlal, in the presence of the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herve Magro.nbsp;

The visit of the French envoy falls within the framework of activating previous initiatives related to the relationship between Mediterranean countries.

Separately, Prime Minister Mikati received a delegation from the "Association of Lebanese Armed Forces Veterans," led by General Nicolas Mazhar.

Additionally, the Prime Minister met with Member of Parliament, Salim Sayegh, engaging in discussions about service-related demands.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Mikati contacted by phone the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, congratulating him on the formation of the new Kuwaiti government.

The conversation also delved into the current regional situation and the Lebanese-Kuwaiti relations.

