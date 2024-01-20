Enemy’s artillery targets outskirts of Dhaira, helicopters spotted in western sector

NNA – The Israeli enemyrsquo;s artillery shelling has been directed towards the outskirts of southern Lebanonrsquo;s Dhaira, accompanied by the presence of reconnaissance aircraft flying over the western sector, particularly above Naqoura, Alama Al- Shaab, and Labouneh.nbsp;

Helicopters have also been noted in the vicinity, our reporter confirmed on Friday.nbsp;

Moreover, the enemyrsquo;s artillery has also been targeting the perimeters surrounding Hula Khallet al-Rakhma.

========R.H.