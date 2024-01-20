Bou Habib engages in diplomatic discussions with Ambassadors of Kuwait, China, Colombia, and Bangladesh

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Friday contacted his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, by phone and congratulated him on his recent appointment.nbsp;

Bou Habib expressed Lebanonrsquo;s wishes for continuous prosperity and development for Kuwait, both in terms of its government and people.

In a separate meeting, Bou Habib met with Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon, Qian Minjian, who briefed him on the latest developments in Taiwan.nbsp;

Bou Habib reiterated Lebanon#39;s support for China#39;s One-China policy, endorsing the unity and sovereignty of China within its territorial boundaries.nbsp;

He further emphasized Lebanon#39;s stance against interference in China#39;s internal affairs and commended China#39;s balanced position regarding the situations in South Lebanon and Gaza.

Additionally, the Lebanese Foreign Minister received Colombian Ambassador to Lebanon, Edwin Alfonso, who conveyed his government#39;s decision to join the legal action initiated by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Furthermore, Bou Habib held discussions with the Ambassador of Bangladesh, Javed Khan, who provided insights into the recent elections in his country and the formation of a new government thereafter.

