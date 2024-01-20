Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    News

    DOJ on Trump Loyalist Peter Navarro: Send Him to Prison

    By

    Jan 19, 2024 , , , ,
    DOJ on Trump Loyalist Peter Navarro: Send Him to Prison

    Leah Millis/Reuters

    Former Donald Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro should be sentenced to six months in prison and slapped with a $200,000 fine for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee, federal prosecutors argued Thursday.

    Navarro, who was convicted of contempt of Congress in September, “thumbed his nose at Congressional authority” and deployed a “bad-faith strategy” to avoid answering questions about the circumstances that led up to the 2021 attack on the Capitol, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo filed Thursday night. “[T]he Defendant chose allegiance to former President Donald Trump over the rule of law.”

    Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi further argued in the memo that Navarro, “like the rioters at the Capitol, put politics, not country, first, and stonewalled Congress’s investigation.” The recommended punishment—which is at “the top end” of sentencing guidelines—is warranted by Navarro’s “sustained, deliberate contempt of Congress,” she added.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    DeSantis, Looking Pained, Says He’d Back Trump if He Has to

    Jan 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy