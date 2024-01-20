Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    News

    Trump Calls Biden an ‘Absolute Threat to Democracy,’ Hypocrisy Meter Melts

    By

    Jan 19, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    Trump Calls Biden an ‘Absolute Threat to Democracy,’ Hypocrisy Meter Melts

    Fox News

    Donald Trump, the former president who attempted to overturn the result of the 2020 election in an attempt to cling on to power, called Joe Biden an “absolute threat to democracy” Thursday.

    During an appearance on Fox News, Sean Hannity asked Trump about Colorado and Maine removing him from their presidential ballots, citing a constitutional provision that bars those who have engaged in insurrection from holding office.

    “It’s kind of ironic, isn’t it?” Hannity asked. “A party that is making an argument that democracy is in peril couldn’t be more undemocratic as they try to remove your name from even running and even having your name on the ticket.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    DeSantis, Looking Pained, Says He’d Back Trump if He Has to

    Jan 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy