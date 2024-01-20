Trump Calls Biden an ‘Absolute Threat to Democracy,’ Hypocrisy Meter Melts

Fox News

Donald Trump, the former president who attempted to overturn the result of the 2020 election in an attempt to cling on to power, called Joe Biden an “absolute threat to democracy” Thursday.

During an appearance on Fox News, Sean Hannity asked Trump about Colorado and Maine removing him from their presidential ballots, citing a constitutional provision that bars those who have engaged in insurrection from holding office.

“It’s kind of ironic, isn’t it?” Hannity asked. “A party that is making an argument that democracy is in peril couldn’t be more undemocratic as they try to remove your name from even running and even having your name on the ticket.”

