Fans sue Madonna over 2-hour delay to her show when they had to work the next day

Madonna performs during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2023, in London.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

NYC concertgoers initiated a class action lawsuit against Madonna, Live Nation, and the Barclays Center.They accused Madonna of breaching their contracts by appearing onstage more than two hours late.The plaintiffs said it meant they were tired for work the next day and had trouble getting home.

Two concertgoers from New York City are suing Madonna, as well as Live Nation and the Barclays Center, after the pop star started a show two hours late, leaving them tired for work the next day.

Michael Fellows and Jonath Hadden filed a class action lawsuit on Wednesday.

The complaint, seeking unspecified damages, outlined that the two men booked to see Madonna perform at her “Celebration Tour” at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Both plaintiffs went to the December 13 concert, where Madonna appeared onstage more than two hours late, it said.

The concert, which was delayed from its original date in July after the pop star was hospitalized with a bacterial infection, had an advertised start time of 8.30 p.m.

“But Madonna did not take the stage until after 10:30 p.m. on all three nights, with most concert attendees leaving the Barclays Center after 1:00 a.m.,” the complaint said.

It accused Madonna of demonstrating a “flippant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance” and of breaching their contracts.

The complaint also described the delay to the show’s start as “a wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.”

According to the complaint, the lack of forewarning left them waiting at the venue for hours, and they were then presented with challenges getting home due to the late finish time.

There were “limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs at that late hour,” it said.

It also said ticketholders had to “get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities for the next day.”

As a result, Fellows and Hadden contend they were “damaged as a direct and proximate result” of the late start time and are seeking a trial by jury.

Madonna’s management, Live Nation, and the Barclays Center did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment, which were sent outside operating hours.

