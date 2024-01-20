Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott admit they didn’t like their families watching their steamy love scenes in All Of Us Strangers.

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott have admitted they weren’t too keen on their family members seeing their new film All Of Us Strangers.

The film stars Andrew, 47, as a screenwriter who returns to his childhood home and forms a relationship with a mysterious neighbor, played by Paul, 27.

The film features several intimate scenes between the actors that the couple discussed during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

When asked if their families had seen the film yet, Paul said: “With the Irish release, trying to allocate tickets to all the uncles and aunts is a tricky business. They’ve seen my ass before, but I’d say there’s something else in this movie!’

Andrew added: ‘I don’t want to be there when my parents see it!’

All Of Us Strangers dominated the competition at the British Independent Film Awards, winning a staggering seven gongs in total.

Among the awards was the top award for Best Film, beating Femme, How To Have Sex, Rye Lane and Scrapper.

All Of Us Strangers also won Best Director and Best Screenplay for Andrew Haigh, known for his work on the films Weekend and 45 Years.

Paul shared the award for Best Supporting Performance for his role in the film with How To Have Sex’s Shaun Thomas.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul talked about his role in the upcoming blockbuster Gladiator 2.

He said: ‘I finished filming yesterday and I survived. It’s done. I’m not allowed to say anything, but it’s coming out on Thanksgiving this year.

Speaking about recently playing eight different roles in the one-woman version of Vanya, Andrew added: “It’s good because if you make a mistake there’s no one to bother and Chekov is dead, but it was really strange, you miss the other actors.” , and he is lonely.’

Also on the show were Vera star Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Peaky Blinders’ Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Paul won Best Supporting Performance at the British Independent Film Awards for his role.

Da’Vine, speaking about his role in Alexander Payne’s new comedy The Holdovers, said: “I’m from Philadelphia and I’ve spent a lot of time in New York, so I had to have a dialect coach.

‘I had to work on it to find not just a Boston accent, but one from the ’60s and ’70s, and then an African-American. It was difficult, so I listened to a lot of interviews, particularly those with Donna Summer.’

When asked about the upcoming series of Only Murders in the Building and working with Meryl Streep, he said: “When I found out she was going to be in it, I begged her and said, ‘Please God, I just want one scene with her.’ ‘and it happened. I can arrest her! She’s so amazing.’

Kingsley talked about starring in the new biopic Bob Marley: One Love, where he plays the legendary reggae singer.

Also on the show were Vera star Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Peaky Blinders’ Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Da’Vine spoke about working with Meryl Streep on Only Murders In The Building and said: “She’s so amazing” (LR, Andrew, Paul, Da’Vine, Graham, Kingsley, Abigail Morris and Emily Roberts)

He said: ‘The plan was always for it to be his voice, but I took singing lessons so I could understand it and what it’s like to sing. By the time we got to the acoustic sessions, parts of the songs were me and I wasn’t butchering them terribly!’

Speaking further about the film, he added: “I didn’t know much about his story, so I spoke to a lot of his friends and family. He was an icon and a hero, but I wanted to know who he was as a man and as a father. The first day of filming all those people were behind the camera. I was so scared.’

Revealing that he prepared for the role while on the set of Barbie, Kingsley said: “I only had eight weeks to prepare, so I bought a guitar and did a lot of research.” I set up my ‘Bob station’ right behind where Ryan Gosling shouts ‘Sublime.’

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, Friday 19 January at 10.40pm. Also available on BBC iPlayer.