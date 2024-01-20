Andy Murray criticizes commentators who suggested 16-year-old rising tennis star Mirra Andreeva “isn’t mentally strong enough” while she was 5-1 down in the deciding set… before winning 7-6 to surprise the Australian Open.

Mirra Andreeva achieved a memorable comeback against Diane Parry

The 16-year-old Russian recovered from 5-1 down in the decisive third set.

When he was down 5-1, an Australian Open commentator questioned his mentality

Andy Murray has lashed out at a commentator who criticized Mirra Andreeva’s mentality during her stunning comeback win over Diane Parry in the third round of the Australian Open.

Teenager Andreeva, 16, staged a sensational comeback on Friday to recover from 5-1 down in the deciding set to win 7-6, which included saving a match point.

After staying in the game, she got going and won six of the next seven games, eventually taking the tiebreaker 10-5 to secure one of the best wins of her short career over her French opponent.

However, one commentator criticized her at 5-1 down for her “mental side of the game” before Andreeva’s idol Murray jumped to her defense on social media after she secured the memorable victory.

‘Andreeva loses 5-1 in third place,’ the British legend posted on 30 minutes later, she wins Andreeva 7-6.

‘Maybe the reason he turned the game around is because of his mental strength. Maybe she turned the game around because she is hard on herself and pushes herself harder when she loses or plays poorly? Winner.’

While the identity of the individual Murray was referring to is unknown, several experts and commentators were quick to distance themselves from the claims.

ESPN analyst Rennae Studds, a former Australian player, responded to Murray’s tweet and said, “It wasn’t me, mate.”

Meanwhile, BBC Sport, Eurosport and Amazon Prime broadcaster Catherine Whitaker responded directly to a question about whether she had made the claims, replying: “No.”

Murray’s defense of Andreeva came after the pair have formed a strong bond in recent times, when the 16-year-old revealed that the three-time Grand Slam winner was her idol.

“I met Andy Murray here,” she said after her second-round victory over Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon last summer. But I’m too shy to talk to him.

‘When I see him, I try to leave the premises very quickly so as not to talk to him because I am very shy!’

Following Murray’s Aix-en-Provence ATP Challenger title in May last year, Andreeva also revealed that she texted the Scot to congratulate him.

“I said congratulations,” he said. ‘He really responded to me, so I was really happy. He said thank you and good luck at Roland Garros. Maybe that’s why I’m playing so well now.”

When asked about Murray’s tweet after her win, Andreeva could barely hide her joy at the attention.

Several experts were quick to distance themselves from the unknown commentator’s claims.

The teenager has previously revealed that three-time Grand Slam champion Murray is her ‘idol’.

She said: “I really didn’t think he would watch a game and then after tweeting comment on something.”

‘Honestly, I’ll try to print it somehow. I don’t know, I’ll put it in a frame.

‘I’ll take it everywhere with me. Maybe I’ll put it on the wall so I can see it every day.’

Andreeva will face either Storm Hunter or Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round.