Sunday, January 21, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Commemorating the 39th anniversary of the Zionist enemy#39;s bombing of Mustafa Maarouf Saad#39;s house, resulting in the martyrdom of his daughter Natasha, his neighbor Mohammad Talib Ahmad, and causing severe injuries to him, his family, guests, and neighbors, in the cemetery of New Saida (Siroub).

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Opening the celebrations of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity and the 50th Jubilee of the Council of Churches of the Middle East, hosted by the Catholic Center for Media and the Council of Churches of the Middle East, at the Church of St. George for the Assyrian Orthodox community – Sad El-Bouchrieh.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.

nbsp;