Saturday, January 20, 2024

9:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Training session organized by the Ground Police Academy at the Land Association in Lebanon, titled quot;Every Citizen, an Environmental Guardian,quot; takes place at the association#39;s headquarters in Baabda. It lasts for one day until 4:00 pm.nbsp;

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; The Ministry of Agriculture launches a tree-planting campaign at the location of Deir Al-Ahmar Triangle – Batroun, near the army checkpoint. This event, hosted at the Bishopric of Baalbek – Deir Al-Ahmar under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Agriculture in the caretaker government, Dr. Abbas El-Hajj Hassan, is organized by the Union of Municipalities in the Deir Al-Ahmar region.

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Press conference for multiple sclerosis patients, the Pharmacists Syndicate, and the alisep association at the quot;Pharmacist#39;s Housequot; under the slogan quot;Stand by Humanity and Justice, as it is their right for us to secure their medicationrdquo;.

5:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Ecumenical Musical Event in Beirut, hosted by the Catholic Center for Media and the Council of Churches of the Middle East, at Forum de Beyrouth. This is part of the celebrations for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity and the 50th Jubilee of the Council of Churches of the Middle East.

