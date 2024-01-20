Raad: Israeli enemy not prepared for war in face of what Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has prepared for it

NNA – In a commemorative event organized by Hezbollah for late Jihad and Resistance figure, Youssef Ismail Qassim Atwi, in the southern Lebanese town of Sarafand, head of the quot;Loyalty to the Resistancequot; bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, on Friday affirmed that ldquo;the Israeli enemy acts as a guardian on behalf of influential international forces, led by the U.S. administration.rdquo;

Addressing attendees, including Loyalty to the Resistance bloc member MP Amin Sherri, religious scholars, and locals, Raad stated, quot;The Israeli enemy plays the role of guardian for these arrogant ones who plunder our resources, control our waterways, impose their will on several of our countries, and oppress the people while hypocritically raising enticing slogans. However, they engage in tyranny and aggression under various banners, including human rights, mastering the violation of these rights and becoming professionals in genocide, massacres, invading nations, and dominating the people.quot;

quot;We faced them, their policies, and projects, thwarting their plan for dominance over the entire Arab region. It is an honor for Lebanon and the Lebanese people to rise amidst their appearances, resisting to block their enslavement of the entire region by arrogant enemies who nurture their interests,rdquo; Raad added.nbsp;

Highlighting commitment to the teachings of Prophet Mohammad, Raad emphasized the necessity of not allowing the Zionist enemy to infringe upon the rights, dignity, and sanctities of Muslims. He warned that the Israeli enemy, having displayed excessive aggression against civilians in Gaza, might incline towards Lebanon when seeing its readiness.

quot;Our commitment to the school of Prophet Mohammad and his family requires us not to allow the Zionist enemy to encroach upon the rights and dignities of Muslims and their sanctities. The Israeli enemy, which exhibited its brutality and aggression against civilians in Gaza, was inclined to turn towards Lebanon when it perceived our readiness. When the enemy hints at waging this war, having failed to achieve its goals in Gaza on all fronts, it blusters but cannot do what it blusters about. The hand of resistance will remain superior,quot; Raad asserted.

quot;The Israeli enemy is not prepared for war in the face of what the Islamic resistance in Lebanon has prepared for it. It will witness all its might and be defeated,rdquo; Raad concluded.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.