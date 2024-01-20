Dog walker finds newborn baby girl wrapped in towel and dumped in shopping bag on London street in temperatures below 6 degrees Celsius – as police call on mother to come forward

The baby is being cared for at a local hospital after being found in sub-zero conditions

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Police have launched an urgent appeal for information after a newborn baby girl was found on a London street – wrapped in a towel and dumped in a shopping bag in sub-zero temperatures.

The Metropolitan Police say a member of the public walking his dog found the child at the junction of Greenway and High Street South in Newham, on the east side of the capital, at 9.13pm on Thursday evening.

Officers say the girl was wrapped in a towel and placed in a shopping bag before being abandoned; they now hope her mother will come forward after raising concerns about her welfare.

Temperatures in London dropped to at least minus 6 degrees Celsius last night, but miraculously the girl was unharmed and is being treated by local doctors.

A dog walker found the baby at 9:13 p.m. on a bitterly cold Thursday evening. In the photo: the scene

The Borough of Newham Council has been approached by the Met regarding child protection at short notice.

Anyone who may know the girl and can identify her mother is urged to contact police as soon as possible.

Chief Inspector Simon Crick, who heads Newham police, praised members of the public who discovered the newborn girl in the middle of the street.

He said: ‘That person thought quickly and kept the girl warm until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived and checked her before taking her to hospital.

“I am pleased to report that she was not injured in any way and is safe and well in the care of hospital staff.

“I am grateful to the members of the public who stayed at the scene to speak to officers and medics – your actions helped save the baby’s life.”

Ch Supt Crick urged the mother to come forward. It has asked the public to call 999 instead of 101 with information about her welfare.

Anyone who may know the girl and can identify her mother is urged to contact police as soon as possible.

He continued: ‘We are extremely concerned for her welfare as she will have been through a traumatic ordeal and will require immediate medical attention after birth.

‘Trained doctors and specialist officers are on hand to support her and we encourage her to call or walk to the nearest hospital or police station.

“If you are the baby’s mother, please know that your daughter is doing well. Whatever your circumstances, please seek help by calling 999.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 999, quoting reference CAD 6876/18 Jan.

Newham Council was contacted for comment.