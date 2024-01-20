Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Cargo plane makes emergency landing shortly after takeoff at Miami airport

    MIAMI– A cargo plane made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after suffering engine failure shortly after takeoff, an airline spokesperson said.

    The plane landed safely Thursday night “after experiencing an engine malfunction shortly after departure,” an Atlas Air spokesperson said in a statement Friday. “The crew followed all standard procedures and returned safely to the MIA.”

    Atlas will conduct an inspection to determine the cause, the spokesperson said.

    Unverified videos on social media platform X showed flames coming from the wing of a plane near the airport while it was in flight.

    Messages seeking comment were left Friday for the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.

