    American Airlines Flight Attendant Filmed Kids Using Plane Restrooms: Feds

    An American Airlines flight attendant was arrested Thursday over allegations that he secretly recorded children using aircraft restrooms, prosecutors said.

    Estes Carter Thompson III, 37, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was detained in Virginia and charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography depicting a prepubescent minor, the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement. According to charging documents, Thompson’s alleged wrongdoing was uncovered after a 14-year-old girl noticed his phone taped to a toilet seat.

    “The deeply disturbing conduct alleged here is something no parent or child should ever have to worry about when they travel,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “Mr. Thompson allegedly used his position to prey on and surreptitiously record innocent children, including unaccompanied minors, while in a vulnerable state aboard flights he was working.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

