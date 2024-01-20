Hostile aerial and artillery shelling on Kfar Kila targets 5 houses, Enemy shelling of outskirts of towns of Rashaya Fukhar, Fardis and Habbariyya

NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that the enemy air raids that targeted the southern town of Kfar Kila this morning led to the total destruction of three houses. The enemyrsquo;s air raid on Kfar Kila this afternoon also targeted a house in the town.nbsp;

Coinciding with the air strike this afternoon on Kfar Kila, the enemy shelled the town with artillery and hit a house.

Additionally, NNA correspondent in Hasbaya reported that the enemyrsquo;s artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the towns of Rashaya Al-Fukhar, Al-Fardis and Al-Habbariyya.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;