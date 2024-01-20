(Update) Enemy air raids target south Lebanon’s towns of Kfar Kila and Aitaroun, hostile artillery shelling of Shihin’s Sfarjal locality

NNA – National News Agency correspondent on Thursday reported an enemy air strike on the southern border town of Kfar Kila.

Later, NNA correspondent reported that the Israeli enemy warplanes carried out, at approximately 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, an air raid targeting the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun, launching two air-to-surface missiles.

NNA correspondent also reported that the Sfarjal locality in the town of Shihin was subjected to intermittent enemy artillery shelling.

