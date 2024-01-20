Unrecognizable and forgotten failure Man United scores STUNNING 40-yard free kick at AFCON to put his team on the verge of qualifying for the last 16… but is the goalkeeper to blame?

The forward prepared to cross the ball before finishing into the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Hernani Siluane was out of position and could have done better

An unrecognizable Manchester United flop scored a sensational long-range free kick to give Cape Verde the lead against Mozambique in the African Cup of Nations on Friday.

The goal put his team on the verge of qualifying for the round of 16 of the tournament, and the country achieved a surprise victory over Ghana in their first match of the competition.

Bebe, now 33 and playing in Spain with Rayo Vallecano, looked set to cross the ball from around 40 yards, with goalkeeper Hernani Siluane seemingly preparing for a delivery into the box.

It soon became clear that he was actually shooting, with Siluane out of position and on his line, not expecting an attempt on goal.

He appeared to sell the ball late, with the shot heading into the back of the net despite the goalkeeper’s best efforts, although it looked like a reasonably easy save to make.

A Manchester United flop scored a sensational long-range goal in the African Cup of Nations

He prepared to cross the ball from distance, but instead he shot, leaving the goalkeeper out of position.

Hernani Siluane could not contain the shot even though it seemed to go straight at him.

Siluane’s teammates looked on in bewilderment as the Black Bulls goalkeeper kept the ball out of the net after the goal.

Bebe, who made seven appearances for United in four years at the club between 2010 and 2014, walked away to celebrate, chased by his teammates as Cape Verde fans celebrated in the crowd.

“Wow, Bebe scored a hilarious goal from like 30 yards or something,” said one fan on X after the goal. “The goalkeeper was entertaining.”

“I think the goalkeeper is facing the sun,” said another.

A third added: “The Mozambique goalkeeper saw a ghost in that shot.”

Bebe joined United in a peculiar transfer from Vitoria, signing as a 20-year-old for £7.4million.

He scored just one goal for the club in his four-year stay, having been loaned out to Besiktas, Rio Ave and Pacos Ferreira before making a £2.4 million permanent transfer to Benfica in 2014.

He was once again on loan, playing for teams such as Córdoba and Rayo Vallecano before joining the Spanish side permanently in 2018.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Zaragoza, but is now back in Spain. Born in Portugal, he qualifies to play for Cape Verde through his parents.