Makary bound for Cuba to participate in “New Operation Truth” media forum

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, left Beirut today heading to Cuba to participate in the media forum organized by the ldquo;Prensa Latinardquo; news agencynbsp;entitled ldquo;New Operation Truthrdquo; to combat fake news.

Minister Al-Makary will deliver Lebanon#39;s word at the forum, in which a number of information ministers from several countries will participate, in addition to media institutions, opinion-makers, and influencers.

Al-Makary will also hold official meetings on the sidelines of the forum.

================ L.Y