Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Makary bound for Cuba to participate in “New Operation Truth” media forum

    By

    Jan 19, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, left Beirut today heading to Cuba to participate in the media forum organized by the ldquo;Prensa Latinardquo; news agencynbsp;entitled ldquo;New Operation Truthrdquo; to combat fake news.

    Minister Al-Makary will deliver Lebanon#39;s word at the forum, in which a number of information ministers from several countries will participate, in addition to media institutions, opinion-makers, and influencers.

    Al-Makary will also hold official meetings on the sidelines of the forum.

    By

