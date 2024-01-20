Islamic Resistance targets gatherings of Israeli soldiers in vicinity of Al-Sammaqa and Al-Ramtha, in vicinity of Khirbet Maer base, and in Mount Nothor

NNA ndash; The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 3:15 pm on Friday, 2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Sammaqa and Al-Ramtha sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, with a Burkan missile, and achieved direct hits.rdquo;

In another statement, the ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; announced that ldquo;its mujahideen targeted, at 4:15 pm on Friday, 2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Khirbet Maer base with a Burkan missile, and achieved direct hits.rdquo;

The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; also announced that quot;its mujahideen targeted, at 4:00 pm on Friday, 2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Mount Nothor with missile weaponry, and achieved direct hits.quot;

