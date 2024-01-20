Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Islamic Resistance targets gatherings of Israeli soldiers in vicinity of Al-Sammaqa and Al-Ramtha, in vicinity of Khirbet Maer base, and in Mount Nothor

    By

    Jan 19, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 3:15 pm on Friday, 2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Sammaqa and Al-Ramtha sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, with a Burkan missile, and achieved direct hits.rdquo;

    In another statement, the ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; announced that ldquo;its mujahideen targeted, at 4:15 pm on Friday, 2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Khirbet Maer base with a Burkan missile, and achieved direct hits.rdquo;

    The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; also announced that quot;its mujahideen targeted, at 4:00 pm on Friday, 2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Mount Nothor with missile weaponry, and achieved direct hits.quot;

    nbsp;

    =================

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    DeSantis, Looking Pained, Says He’d Back Trump if He Has to

    Jan 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy