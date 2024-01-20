Malia Obama shows off her long legs in a VERY short miniskirt as the budding screenwriter hits the red carpet at Sundance to celebrate the premiere of her own short film.

The former First Daughter, 25, caused a sensation at the Sundance Film Festival

She hit the red carpet in a low-key ensemble in Park City, Utah, on Thursday.

Malia attended the event to celebrate the premiere of her own fiction short film

Malia Obama has put her impressively long legs on display after hitting the red carpet in a very short miniskirt while celebrating the premiere of her new short film.

She attended the event to celebrate the premiere of her own fiction short film titled The Heart, of which she was the director and screenwriter.

The piece, which will screen throughout the week, follows a lonely man “who mourns the death of his mother after an argument over food shopping and a strange request in her will.”

Malia Obama has shown off her impressive long legs after arriving on the red carpet in a very short miniskirt.

Malia arrived on the red carpet in an understated ensemble in muted shades of blue and gray.

She opted for a striped collared blouse that she paired with a very short black skirt and stockings.

The aspiring director completed her look with a pair of sturdy knee-high boots, a twill coat, and a thin scarf reminiscent of the mid-2000s.

Malia, who recently underwent a hair transformation, wore her long locks in a combination of loose waves and braids that she swept over one shoulder.

He appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled towards the camera before posing for a series of group photos alongside other guests.

Malia’s The Heart previously screened at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, as well as the Chicago International Film Festival, where it was recognized in the best live-action short film category.

The Harvard graduate, who is credited as Malia Ann, previously spoke about the project at the Sundance show. Meet the artist segment.

She said: “The film is about lost objects and lonely people and about forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to discover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things…

“We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a little less alone, or at least reminds you not to forget the people who are.”

But it is not the first time that Malia shows her creative talent.

He made his debut writing in the Prime Video thriller series Swarm, starring Chloe Bailey, which focused on a young woman’s obsession with a pop star.

Last year, showrunner Janine Nabers said Entertainment tonight: ‘She is an incredible writer.

“She brought a lot… She’s very, very dedicated to her craft.”