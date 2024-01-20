Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    News

    The Future of Fitness Is Here—Get an AI-Powered Home Gym For Just $500

    By

    Jan 19, 2024 , , ,
    The Future of Fitness Is Here—Get an AI-Powered Home Gym For Just $500

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Tempo.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    At-home fitness has never been more popular, and with a growing number of professional-level home gym tools and accessories on the market, it’s also never been more accessible.

    Gone are the days of having to commute to and from the fitness studio or having to get ready for work in a dingy gym locker room before rushing into the office. You’ve likely heard of Peloton and Lululemon’s fitness MIRROR, but the latest home fitness device for 2024 is the Tempo Move—a compact home gym equipped with real-time feedback. The best part? Tempo’s currently offering a New Year’s deal, so you can take up to 39 percent off select home gym models for a limited time. Plus, you can get any Tempo Home Gym model with unlimited virtual personal training for just $36 a month.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    DeSantis, Looking Pained, Says He’d Back Trump if He Has to

    Jan 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy