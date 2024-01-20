The Future of Fitness Is Here—Get an AI-Powered Home Gym For Just $500

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Tempo.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At-home fitness has never been more popular, and with a growing number of professional-level home gym tools and accessories on the market, it’s also never been more accessible.

Gone are the days of having to commute to and from the fitness studio or having to get ready for work in a dingy gym locker room before rushing into the office. You’ve likely heard of Peloton and Lululemon’s fitness MIRROR, but the latest home fitness device for 2024 is the Tempo Move—a compact home gym equipped with real-time feedback. The best part? Tempo’s currently offering a New Year’s deal, so you can take up to 39 percent off select home gym models for a limited time. Plus, you can get any Tempo Home Gym model with unlimited virtual personal training for just $36 a month.

Read more at The Daily Beast.