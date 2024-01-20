Teen Details How She Saved Infant From Downed Power Line That Killed 3

Fox 12 Oregon via Facebook

An Oregon teenager on Thursday detailed how she “did what any sane person would do” when she rushed to save a 9-month-old baby after seeing three people be electrocuted by a downed power line.

Majiah Washington, 18, said the infant was lying in her dead father’s arms next to a live wire after the fatal incident Wednesday. The teen put her own life at risk to save the baby, Portland authorities said, given the icy road conditions and her proximity to the power line.

Washington recounted her experience in a news conference, recalling how she saw a flash outside her Portland home after a red SUV became entangled in a power line that was taken down by a fallen tree branch—the result of a nasty winter storm that has left more than a dozen people dead in Oregon this week.

