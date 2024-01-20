Can you watch porn on an Apple Vision Pro? Yes and no.

Apple’s new Vision Pro virtual reality headset on display in Cupertino, California on June 5.

Josh Edelson / AFP

Apple’s Vision Pro goes on sale today. So normal people will get their hands on the device soon.Some people always use new tech to consume porn. But Apple’s app guidelines ban porn. You can still watch porn on a Vision Pro via a web browser. But it’s unlikely to blow you away.

Apple’s new Vision Pro headset promises to let you do all kinds of mind-blowing things.

Does that include watching porn — something some people do with any kind of new tech?

That depends.

On the one hand: Apple has always banned porn apps. Apple cofounder Steve Jobs explicitly framed the company’s stance as a moral issue. Apple CEO Tim Cook, who succeeded Jobs, is much less strident about it but has kept the ban in place.

You can find Apple’s language banning porn in its App Store in its developer guidelines — look under the heading “objectionable content.”

I’ve asked Apple PR to confirm that the guidelines will extend to apps made specifically for the Vision Pro. But I’d be very surprised if they allowed porn on their newest device when it’s still banned on their most popular devices.

On the other hand: You can, of course, consume porn on an iPhone or iPad, despite Apple’s app ban — you just open up the device’s web browser and view it through that. And the Vision Pro will have a web browser, too. (This is why the fact that neither Netflix nor YouTube are making Vision Pro apps is not a big deal — if you want to watch Netflix or YouTube on a Vision Pro, you can do it on a browser).

The difference will be that watching a regular porn video on a web browser on a Vision Pro will be just like watching a regular porn video on any other screen. And the premise of the Vision Pro — and virtual reality/mixed reality headsets in general — is that it offers immersive experiences you can’t get anywhere else.

This is why the porn industry has been very excited about this tech for a long time and has been creating VR porn experiences for other devices. But don’t expect to see porn that fully exploits the capabilities of the Vision Pro anytime soon.

Read the original article on Business Insider