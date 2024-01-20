What are the safest countries in the world if World War III starts? Map reveals places most likely to survive if conflict breaks out

The rise of global conflict throughout 2023 has led to speculation that World War III could be on the horizon.

Some people, concerned about the prospect of a world war, are interested in where the safest countries in the world would be if a war broke out.

So which countries are the safest if World War III occurs?

Continue reading below for the full list and to see where you would be safest in the event of another World War.

This map shows some of the safest countries you could be in if World War III broke out.

Antarctica

View of an iceberg in the Gerlache Strait, which separates the Palmer Archipelago from the Antarctic Peninsula, in Antarctica on January 16, 2024.

The list begins with a place that is not a country, but a large continent.

While Antarctica may be famous for its extreme tourism, beautiful landscapes and frozen terrain, it is unlikely to be frequented by many people in the possible event of a Third World War due to its location as the southernmost point on the planet.

Argentina

Tourists at Iguazu Falls, one of the great natural wonders of the world, on the border of Brazil and Argentina

Although Argentina has a history of conflict, particularly its clash with the United Kingdom over sovereignty of the Falkland Islands in 1982, the South American country has been found to be the place most likely to survive famine after a nuclear war.

Studies have found that launching 100 nuclear bombs could release so much smoke that the sun could be blocked, leading to famine and crop failure.

As a result, Argentina would be a good place to be thanks to its abundance of hardy crops, such as wheat.

Bhutan

In this photo taken on January 10, 2024, a traffic policeman directs traffic in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan.

After joining the United Nations on September 21, 1971, Bhutan declared itself neutral in any conflict.

This stance means it often ranks high on the Global Peace Index.

Combining the fact that it is landlocked with its plethora of mountainous regions, Bhutan would be particularly safe should World War III break out.

Chili

View of the Paine Massif in the Torres del Paine National Park in the Magallanes Region of Chile, southern Chile, 400 km northwest of Punta Arenas, on January 7, 2024.

Next on the list is the country with the longest coastline in the world, stretching for 4,000 miles (6,435 km) in total, meaning it would span the distance between Moscow and Madrid.

Like its neighbor Argentina, Chile has been blessed with a variety of different crops and natural resources.

Its level of development is also possibly the most advanced in South America. So although you may feel isolated, its level of infrastructure and access to modern technology means it could be the ideal location if World War III were to occur.

Fiji

Empty hammock in the shade of palm trees on the tropical paradise island of Fiji

For anyone who wants to be in a remote country when war broke out, Fiji might be the right choice. The island nation, located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, is about 2,700 miles from its nearest country, which is Australia.

This, coupled with a possible lack of military strategy, as its army has only 6,000 men, means it also ranks high on the Global Peace Index.

With much of the land made up of dense forests, as well as an abundant supply of minerals and fish, Fiji could be the perfect place to be during World War III.

Greenland

This photograph taken on August 16, 2023 shows an iceberg, approximately a few hundred meters long, drifting along the Scoresby Sound fjord in eastern Greenland.

The island of Greenland, which belongs to Denmark, is the largest island in the world.

Greenland is notoriously remote, mountainous and politically neutral, making it an ideal refuge point in case of emergency.

It also has an estimated population of 56,000 people, meaning it is unlikely to be targeted by any global superpower.

Iceland

A woman with her eyes closed relaxes and enjoys the spa in the hot springs of the Blue Lagoon in Iceland

Iceland has consistently topped the Global Peace Index, earning it a reputation as one of the most peaceful countries in the world.

In addition to being particularly remote, Iceland would not need to worry about its dependence on other countries for resources, thanks to the presence of freshwater reserves, marine resources and renewable energy sources.

Indonesia

Pictured: Rice terraces at sunrise in Lombok, Indonesia. In 1948, the country’s first president, Achmed Sukarno, coined the term “free and active” to refer to his foreign policy.

Like others on the list, Indonesia is included thanks to its typically neutral stance on political issues around the world.

In 1948, the country’s first president, Achmed Sukarno, coined the term “free and active” to refer to his foreign policy.

This refers to the fact that they act independently in international affairs and are more concerned with creating world peace.

New Zealand

Pictured: The Hobbiton film set, North Island, New Zealand. The country ranks second on the Global Peace Index and has long been admired for its non-partisan stance on conflict.

New Zealand ranks second on the Global Peace Index and has long been admired for its non-partisan stance on conflict. If attacked, the country’s mountainous terrain offers its citizens perfect protection.

South Africa

An aerial view of Cape Town, South Africa, with the world-famous Table Mountain in the background

South Africa earns its place by being home to multiple food sources, along with abundant amounts of fertile land and fresh water.

The country’s modern infrastructure could also increase its chances of survival should World War III occur.

Swiss

Panorama of the Lauterbrunnen Valley located in the Swiss Alps near Interlaken in the Bernese Oberland of Switzerland, also known as the Cascade Valley

Of all the countries in the world, Switzerland may be the country most uniquely and most easily associated with political neutrality.

The country has been famous for its strong stance – or lack thereof – on matters related to international politics for almost 200 years, and is well protected by its mountainous terrain, landlocked geography and numerous nuclear shelters.

Tuvalu

Tuvalu, formerly known as the Ellice Islands, is located in the Pacific Ocean, approximately halfway between Hawaii and Australia. In the photo: a view of the sea from Funafuti

An extremely low population of only 11,000 means that infrastructure is poor compared to major Western nations.

Given that natural resources are also scarce in Tuvalu, it would appear to be an undesirable target in the potential event of a Third World War.