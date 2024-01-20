Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    News

    Sparks Go Flying From Boeing 747 After Mid-Air Engine Failure

    By

    Jan 19, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Sparks Go Flying From Boeing 747 After Mid-Air Engine Failure

    Chris Clark/PA Images via Getty

    A Boeing 747 cargo plane was forced to turn back to Miami International Airport on Thursday night when an engine failed shortly after takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

    The Atlas Air jumbo jet “experienced #2 engine failure and returned to land,” states a Jan. 19 entry in the FAA’s Aviation Safety Information Analysis and Sharing database. “Post flight inspection revealed a softball size hole above #2 engine.”

    “We can confirm that Flight 5Y095, a 747-8 cargo aircraft… landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure from Miami International Airport (MIA),” an Atlas Air spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA. At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    DeSantis, Looking Pained, Says He’d Back Trump if He Has to

    Jan 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy