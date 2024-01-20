Sparks Go Flying From Boeing 747 After Mid-Air Engine Failure

Chris Clark/PA Images via Getty

A Boeing 747 cargo plane was forced to turn back to Miami International Airport on Thursday night when an engine failed shortly after takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Atlas Air jumbo jet “experienced #2 engine failure and returned to land,” states a Jan. 19 entry in the FAA’s Aviation Safety Information Analysis and Sharing database. “Post flight inspection revealed a softball size hole above #2 engine.”

“We can confirm that Flight 5Y095, a 747-8 cargo aircraft… landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure from Miami International Airport (MIA),” an Atlas Air spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA. At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.