New Details on How a Russian Stowaway Flew to LAX Without a Ticket or Passport

Irfan Khan/Getty Images

New court filings shine light on security failures in the baffling stowaway case of a Russian man who flew internationally without a passport or plane ticket.

Sergei Ochigava arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last month from Copenhagen, where he was allowed to wander the airport even after Danish authorities confiscated his Israeli and Russian passports.

He had arrived at the Copenhagen airport without a ticket for any flight, having overstayed his visa on the Israeli passport and lacking any stamps or visas on the Russian one, Court Watch and 404 Media reported.

