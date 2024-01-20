Cristiano Ronaldo says he will retire from football “soon”, before hinting at a retirement date… but there is still a LONG way to go even though he turns 39 next month!

Ronaldo was questioned about his future at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai

The football legend joked about his likely retirement from football.

Football is changing… coaches can’t rely on their reputation. Just look at the Golden Generation. everything is beginning

Cristiano Ronaldo has joked about his likely retirement from football and the 38-year-old responded wryly when asked about his future plans.

The Al-Nassr forward was asked when he planned to hang up his boots in Dubai, where he will attend the Globe Soccer Awards.

Ronaldo initially claimed he would retire “soon”, before the football legend cheekily suggested he may remain at the top of the game for a while yet.

“When it’s over, I don’t know to be honest,” Ronaldo said.

‘Of course it will be soon, soon I mean 10 more years.

‘No, I’m joking, I don’t know, let’s see.’

Cristiano Ronaldo has joked about his planned retirement when asked about his future

The Al-Nassr forward will turn 39 next month but has played down rumors of an imminent retirement

Ronaldo was accompanied by Georgina Rodriguez at tonight’s Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, with the pair pictured smiling at each other as they took their seats.

Ronaldo, who turns 39 next month, currently plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese star joined the club in a deal worth £175million a year last January, following the cancellation of his contract with Man United.

Ronaldo was asked about his future plans while on stage at the Globe Soccer Awards.

The striker received three awards at the awards ceremony in Dubai.

He topped a list of 12 players shortlisted to win the inaugural ‘Best Player in the Middle East’ award after a remarkable start to life with Al-Nassr.

He is the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer this season with 20 goals, three ahead of his closest rival, Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Ronaldo finished as world football’s top scorer in 2023, scoring 54 goals for club and country during the calendar year.

The result led to Ronaldo receiving the ‘Maradona Award’ as top scorer of the last 12 months, finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Ronaldo (pictured left) was seen chatting on stage at the start of the ceremony, while Rodriguez (pictured right) was seen cheering him on from his seat.

Ronaldo was honored with the Maradona Award for the highest number of goals scored during 2023

The football legend also received the fan favorite award at the ceremony in Dubai.

Ronaldo was also named winner of the ‘Fan Favorite’ award at the ceremony.

The former Real Madrid, Man United and Juventus star will return to Al-Nassr to lead the club’s title fight in the second half of the domestic season.

Al-Nassr are looking to chase down league leaders Al-Hilal, and Ronaldo’s side will be hoping to cut into their rival’s seven-point lead.

The club also continues to compete in the Asian Champions League and the Saudi Arabian King’s Cup.

Ronaldo’s current contract at Al-Nassr will run until the end of the 2024-25 season, when he would be 40 years old.

TV presenter Piers Morgan, a close friend of Ronaldo, claimed after interviewing the star in 2022 that the football legend had told him he wanted to retire when he was 40.