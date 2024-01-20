Doctors Push Back on Kim K Using Tanning Beds to Treat Psoriasis: ‘Irresponsible’

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is attempting to do some damage control after getting blowback for her in-office tanning bed, which doctors are calling “irresponsible.”

This week, the media mogul took to TikTok to show off a tanning bed in the offices of her skincare brand, SKKN. “I’m Kim Kardashian,” she crows in the clip, which has racked up over 16 million views, “of course I have a tanning bed.”

Social media users promptly called her out for promoting an unhealthy practice—the National Institute of Health found that tanning bed use before the age of 35 increased the risk of melanoma by 75 percent—especially since her sister Khloe had a melanoma tumor removed from her face in 2023. Meanwhile, doctors took to their own accounts to remind people that “there’s no such thing as a safe tan.”

