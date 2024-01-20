Wizards Of Waverly Place Actor Turned Onlyfans Star Breaks Silence After Reboot Announced: ‘Are You Kidding?’ As soon as I become a porn star, let’s restart it!’

Former Disney Channel star Dan Benson has expressed his frustration over the inconvenient timing of the Wizards Of Waverly Place reboot.

The 36-year-old actor-turned-OnlyFans star played Zeke Beakerman opposite Selena Gomez (as Alex Russo) in the comedy that had a comeback pilot ordered, according to reports this month.

Benson launched his X-rated account in July in an effort to help the LGBTQ community in July 2022 after explicit photos of him were shared online.

He reacted to the news of the reboot on Instagram: ‘Are you kidding me? I mean, that’s an exaggeration! But oh boy, what have I done…?

“I waited like 13 years and now, ‘ok, here we go, let’s turn it on.’ Dan becomes a porn star; Let’s restart Wizards again.”

Zeke Beakerman was best friends with Justin Russo (David Henrie), the eldest son of the show’s magician family, and appeared in 31 episodes from 2007 to 2012.

One of Benson’s main concerns was what would happen to his character, apparently worried that his explicit career change had disgraced Zeke.

He jokingly said, ‘What are they doing with Zeke’s character? Just act like he doesn’t exist? Do they recast it? Oh my god, is there anyone else playing him? No no…’

Fortunately for Benson, however, it seems unlikely that Zeke would have been in the plans for the next pilot.

Only Jake and Alex Russo will reappear from the original cast, meaning four of the omnipresent six won’t be appearing, let alone some of their supporting cast.

Deadline reported that the reboot had been commissioned on January 18, saying that the new series will begin “after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo left his magical powers behind and opted for a normal human life with his wife.” and two children.

“But he’s in for a surprise when a powerful young wizard (Brown) in need of training shows up on his doorstep…and Justin must embrace his past to secure the future of the Wizarding World.”

Two years ago, Benson, who has worked on shows including Rick and Morty, Private Practice and Zoey 101, said she would open her Onlyfans account “to fight for and support LGBTQ communities who deserve so much better.”

He later revealed that he had “leaned” into the race after photos and videos he sent to women online spread and almost cost him his job.

At first, Benson tried to delete the photos from the web, but after struggling to do so, he finally decided to turn lemons into lemonade and become an adult entertainer himself. He now has an Onlyfans account and posts sexy snaps on his Instagram.

Benson discussed her journey into adult entertainment on her TikTok account last year, admitting that it all started after she sent intimate photos to women with ulterior motives.

Addressing his followers with an image of the shoe behind him, Daniel joked that he had been waiting for a call about the show for 13 years.

Speaking about bringing the show back to Disney, Dan said he “couldn’t believe it” and described the reboot as “overkill.”

Benson also starred in shows like Rick and Morty, Phil of the Future, and Zoey 101.

Benson is very active on his social media and receives wide attention for posting many X-rated photos which allowed him to gain over 80,000 new followers on X in one week.

‘Basically, when I was on the show Wizards of Waverly Place, I got messages from people all the time. Some of them were women that I found incredibly attractive,” he told his fans.

“It turns out that messaging those women who turned out not to be who they said they were wasn’t the best idea, because I was sending them nude photos and they would take those nude photos and then post them on online websites.”

Benson said finding out that her private images had been made public was “a pretty traumatic experience.” He then began the “difficult task” of trying to remove the photographs.

And I quickly found out that my nude photos and videos were all over the web. It was quite a traumatic experience and for years I tried to get rid of them, to get them off the internet, because obviously I didn’t want them there, but as you can imagine, it was quite a difficult task.’

The images almost cost him the job he held after retiring from acting.

“Well, it turns out that I almost lost my job later because of it, after I retired from acting, and it had a very big negative impact on my life.”

Ultimately, Benson went from “fighting it” to embracing a career in adult entertainment.

“Over time, I decided to stop fighting it and instead go in the other direction, lean completely into it and create a page and instead of letting these people sell my privacy, you know what I mean, I decided to say, “Okay.” “Fuck you, I’m going to sell it myself.”

Overall, Benson has had an incredibly positive experience since starting her new career in 2022.

“So I started that adventure, I had a lot of fun, I met a lot of wonderful people in the adult entertainment industry and it changed my life for the better.”

Benson charges $20 a month for access to her Onlyfans VIP page. ‘Actor best known for my role as “Zeke” on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place. “Now I’m embracing my wild side.” his biography says.